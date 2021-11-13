SWAG gets GHC50,000 boost for 46th Awards

Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG)

Source: GNA

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana has received GHC50,000 financial support from MTN Ghana to hold the 46th edition of the SWAG Awards.

At an event on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, the telecommunication giants presented the cheque of the above-quoted amount to the President of SWAG, Kwabena Yeboah and other executives of the association.



MTN also promised to support the organization of the awards with airtime, phones and other souvenirs.



Speaking at the launch, the Chief Corporate Services Officer of MTN Ghana, Samuel Koranteng reiterated the commitment of MTN to the development of sports in the country. He assured that MTN will continue to support Ghana’s sports personalities as well disciplines to ensure that sports is developed.



“The decision to support the SWAG awards stems out of the MTN’s strong commitment to the development of sportsmen and women as well as sports in general”.

“We are proud to be sponsoring a long-standing event that honours those who embody and have demonstrated extraordinary strength and resilience in their sporting endeavours”, he added.



The President of SWAG, Mr. Kwabena Yeboah, expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana for their unflinching support for the past decade. He said, “The partnership has gone a long to strengthen the SWAG Awards and enhanced its sustainability”.



The 46th SWAG Awards will be staged on December 17, 2021 at the Accra International Conference Centre.