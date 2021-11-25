SWAG lands new sponsors for 46th Awards

The 46th SWAG Awards Night will honor over 30 sportsmen and women

Ghana Oil Company (GOIL), the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA) and Betboro Ghana has partnered the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) for 46th edition of the MTN SWAG Awards.

GOIL, the country’s leading indigenous oil marketing company is supporting the awards night with cash and fuel coupons while the Ghana Free Zones Authority is supporting the event with an undisclosed amount.



Making the presentation, the Managing Director for GOIL, Mr K. Osei-Prempeh, said: “Over the last years, GOIL has been assisting the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) with financial and other support aimed at improving sports development and promotion.



He also congratulated SWAG for consistently recognizing and rewarding the hard work of sporting men and women and individuals who distinguished themselves in their various sporting disciplines.



“Sponsoring SWAG is an honour because they have over the years put in much effort to help recognize sports men and women and we have been proud to be associated with them over the years and we know it would continue for years to come,” he noted.



On their part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GFZA, Mr Mike Ocquaye Jnr., said sports is the only universal language that unites us as a country therefore they are privileged to support SWAG to honor deserving athletes for their hard work.

“We know that one of the areas to significantly contribute to the development of talents is supporting and sponsoring those sports men and women who have worked tirelessly over the years and by so doing we are helping SWAG in making that a reality,” he added.



According to the head of Marketing at Betboro Ghana, Madam Rosemary Tetteh, partnering the SWAG Awards is one of the company’s way of giving back to the Ghanaian sporting fraternity.



She said SWAG as a body is championing a good course in rewarding athletes and administrators and need the support of Ghanaians.



The 46th SWAG Awards Night will honor over 30 sportsmen and women as well as individuals who excelled in their area of sporting endeavors and those who contributed in diverse ways in the sports industry in the year under review.



As a novelty, this year’s SWAG Awards will also honor the best sports journalist in the country.