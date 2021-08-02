SWAG to train journalist on digital journalism

SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah

Telecommunication Giants MTN is partnering the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) to organize a capacity building program targeted at training over 40 Sports Journalists on how to use digital channels to enhance their profession.

The training which will be done both virtually (for regional media) and in person will take place in Accra on August 5, 2021 at the GNAT Hall as part of SWAG's 53rd Anniversary and MTN's 25th anniversary. Participating Journalists will be equipped with modern and requisite skills needed to enhance their work in order to remain relevant in the ever changing trends in the practice of Journalism in the digital age. It will also help Sports Journalists to meet the demands of their job.



Resource persons have expertly been drawn from the industry's best to train participants on digital Journalism, The Use of Smart Phones, Setting Up Social Media Platforms and accounts, Smart Editing and many other interesting topics.



SWAG the mother body of Sports Journalists in Ghana has had a long standing relationship with MTN, headline sponsor of the SWAG Awards. MTN has over the years demonstrated its commitment to investing in the development of Journalists in Ghana and for that Sports Journalists.

This is evident in the company’s partnerships with media associations such as Ghana Journalists Association, PRINPAG and other institutions including SWAG. This training is being organized as part of several other activities the company is undertaking to make the celebration of the 25th anniversary celebration a memorable one.



Participants of the training will be will be awarded with certificate of participation.