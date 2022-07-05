Saanie Daara explains why AFCON was postponed to 2024

Ibrahim Saanie Daara

AFCON 2023 moved to 2024

CAF moves AFCON from June to January



Ivory Coast to still host AFCON 2024



Communications member of the Confederation of African Football, Ibrahim Saanie Daara, has explained why the postponement of the African Cup of Nations to 2024 was necessary.



The AFCON which was scheduled to take place in June of 2023 was postponed to January 2024 by CAF at a meeting in Rabat, Morocco.



Explaining why it was important for CAF to postpone the match, Saanie Daara indicated that experts advised CAF to move the date for the tournament due to the torrential rainfall patterns in West Africa.



He argued that CAF would have issues rescheduling matches if matches are played in June.

“In 2019 at the same time in June the AFCON was held in Egypt and we had no problems at all even though it was hot,” Saanie Daara told GTV Sports+.



He added, “The problems that torrential rainfall brings is that it will lead to unforeseen postponement of fixtures which will disturb the calendar of the competing itself as it will lead to postponement of matches, rescheduling of matches. It will trickle down on telecasting of the match and more.



“Some countries can host it in the middle of the rainfall because they have good drainage system. But given what happened this month in Ivory Coast that there were floods all over the place, it is the analysis of the experts that it will safe the AFCON be hosted in January where the weather will be favourable for everybody,” the ex-GFA Communications Director said.



Some football fans had raised eyebrows on the postponement of the tournament to 2024 since it would affect clubs in Europe.



