Saanie Daara reacts to claims that sports in Ghana is not lucrative

Former Communications Director of of the GFA, Ibrahim Saanie Daara

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Saanie Daara, has reacted to claims that sports is not a lucrative business in the country.



According to him, the football industry is a lucrative job that can help an investor generate a lot of revenue if done properly.

This comes on the back of the constant cry of some football administrators about the profit margin that comes with running football in Ghana.



“Whoever told you that sports in Ghana is not lucrative, I’m telling you the person is perhaps not telling you the truth. For the past two seasons in Europe for instance, the biggest transfer for any youth player from Africa have come from a colts football team in Ghana.”



“Two seasons ago, it was Kudus Mohammed from the Right to Dream Academy to Nordjaelland and Nordjaelland to Ajax. The same thing applied this season to Kamaldeen, Kudus was 10 million, Kamaldeen is 20 million Euros and that tells me that we’ve got a thriving industry.”



“So, if we are to shift our focus towards that end, I bet it is going to help us a lot,” he said as reported by Footballghana.