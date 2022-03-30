Saanie Daara wants Otto Addo retained as Black Stars coach

Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Former Ghana Football Association Communications Director Sannie Daara has urged the Association to maintain Otto Addo and his technical team until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Otto Addo was appointed head of the Black Stars technical team together with George Boateng, Didi Dramani and technical advisor Chris Hughton after the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The new technical team was assembled two months ago following Ghana's disastrous performance at the AFCON tournament.



Otto Addo's technical team were given the task to qualify the team for the World Cup to be staged in Qatar.



According to the CAF Senior Media Officer, it is prudent for the Ghana FA to maintain the current technical team until the World Cup tournament based on what they have achieved.



“I think that based on what has happened and the job that Otto and his backroom staff has done, it will be – excuse me to use this word – foolish for us to reinvent the wheel. I would say that it will be prudent for us to give them the opportunity to continue to work with the team until the world cup.

“Otto has shown with his backroom staff, I’d insist the addition of George Boateng, Masoud Didi Dramani and Chris Houghton all contributed to this making. So I’ll say in the interim, all of them should be maybe contracted or kept in position until after the World Cup,” he said.



Sannie Daara added that the technical team will be able to achieve alot with this current team when there is consistency as they will get to play in friendlies and the upcoming AFCON qualifiers.



“We have a couple of months to go, but in between these couple of months there are few opportunities for us to play serious competitions. The players will still be with their clubs in Europe, so it will be prudent for us to say that we maintain him, we give Otto the opportunity to do what he did within that six weeks that we spoke here and then he being appointed, and then just three days of training in Kumasi that turned this team to continue to do the work and till after the world cup.



“He has given us a good base for the future and I think that it is only wise that at this moment we should not bother ourselves with trying to go through the process of getting a new coach and that new process will also drag on and take our attention from the key things,” he said.



