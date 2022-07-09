0
Menu
Sports

Sack Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe from the Hearts of Oak Board - Aziz Haruna

Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe

Sat, 9 Jul 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak National Chapters Committee (NCC) deputy, Aziz Haruna Futtah, has slammed Board Member Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe over his inappropriate comments on the radio concerning the club and has called for his sacking. 

The Board Member has called for the sacking of Coach Samuel Boadu and also made some serious allegations that some players in the club drink alcohol and smoke weed. 

According to Aziz Haruna, it’s time Dr. Nyaho NyahoTamakloe to be sacked from the Board as he has nothing better to offer.

“Nyaho Tamakloe has no business on the hearts board. He doesn’t contribute to the club in any way. When he has views, he should express them at meetings and not on the radio. His time is past”, he told Ohene Bampoe Brenya during the Happy on Wheels Program held at the Nima Madina Station.

“As a board member of the club, he is tarnishing the image of the club. His time in football has expired. I have always disagreed with how Togbe Afede’s constitute the Board*.

Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide