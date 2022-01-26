‘Sack Milo now or you will be sacked’ - KT Hammond to Sports Minister

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif

Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa constituency in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, Kobina Tahir Hammond has demanded the immediate removal of Milovan Rajevac as head coach of the Black Stars.



According to KT Hammond, Mustapha Ussif risks losing his job if he fails to sack Milovan Rajevac for supervising Ghana’s worst performance in AFCON history.

KT Hammond wants the Serbian to lose his job for supervising a team that didn’t win a single game at the 2021 AFCON.



He asked the Minister of Sports to take this action while addressing Ghana’s performance of the Black Stars in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



"To the minister. Is he here? Take off your masks and let me see you well. Sack the coach now or you yourself will be sacked." he said on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.