Sack Milo, reconstitute Black Stars management C’ttee – Ministry orders GFA

Milovan Rajevac, coach of Black Stars

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has ordered the Ghana Football Association to review the work and capacity of Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac.

The Ministry has also ordered the FA to reconstitute the Black Stars Management Committee.



This comes on the back of the shambolic performance of the Black Stars at the ongoing AFCON 2021 being staged in Cameroon.



Ghana got eliminated from the group stage of Africa’s flagship tournament for first time since 2006. The four time African champions failed to win a single game in the tournament after they were defeated by debutants, Comoros 3-2.



The Ministry of Youth and Sports therefore met the GFA Friday afternoon to review the performance of the Black Stars at the AFCON 2021.



A statement signed by the Minister for Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif said the country has lost confidence in the team and questioned the capacity of the coach.

“The Ministry made it clear to the GFA that the people of Ghana has lost confidence in the capacity of the current technical team of the Black Stars to deliver success. The Ministry therefore, asked the GFA to review the work and capacity of the Black Stars technical team led by the head coach Milovan Rajevac.” A section of the press release read.



The Ministry in the release went on to order the GFA to dissolve the Black Stars Management Committee.



“Following the emergency meeting, the Ministry, in accordance with his mandate asked the Ghana Football Association to reconstitute the Black Stars Management Committee”. It read.



The Ministry also assured Ghanaians of taking the best decisions to improve the performance of the team.