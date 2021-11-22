Sacking Ernest Thompson has paid off - Ashgold president

Ashanti Gold CEO, Kwaku Frimpong

Ashanti Gold president, Dr Kweku Frimpong, has said sacking Ernest Thompson has yielded good results after the Miners defeated Hearts of Oak 2-0 last Sunday.



Thompson who was appointed at the start of the season was surprisingly shown the exit after just three matches.



He won one, lost one and drew one of the three games he managed.

Thomas Duah has taken over as interim manager and led the team to victory over the defending champions.



Speaking after the game against Hearts, the bankroller said 'yes' when asked whether the sacking of Thompson had a good impact on the win.



"Oh yes. This is the type of football we want Ashgold to play. So, if you are a coach and you don’t do this, we will sack you. This is what we wanted to do. We want them to play very good football," he said.



Ashanti Gold have climbed to fifth on the table with seven points following the victory.