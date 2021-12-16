Sacrifice a cow or forget about 2021 AFCON trophy – Prophet tells Ghanaians

Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars

A Ghanaian prophet has disclosed that the Black Stars will not go past the group stages of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations if they don’t seek the face of God and make sacrifices.



Prophet Ogya Nyame, the founder and leader of Shinning Grace Chapel believes that the Black Stars will record their worst performance at the AFCON if some interventions are not made.



The Kumasi-based man of God noted during a church service that the Black Stars will struggle to impress and will be eliminated from the competition after three games unless the leadership seek spiritual guidance before the tournament starts.

“In this upcoming AFCON, Black Stars need a serious spiritual direction from a powerful man of God and the direction will require a huge cow to reverse the bad luck,” he said during a church service in Kumasi.



“If they fail to do that, even in the group stages they will struggle to progress,” the preacher man stated.



The Black Stars exited the last edition of the AFCON in the Round of 16 stage after losing to Tunisia.



The West African country are eyeing their 5th AFCON trophy after 40 years.



Ghana have been placed in Group C and will come up against Morocco, Comoros and Gabon.