Sadat Karim delighted to score for Halmstads BK against Utsiktens in Sweden

Mon, 18 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana striker Sadat Karim has expressed his excitement after scoring for Halmstads BK in their 4-1 win over Utsiktens in the Sweden Superettan on Sunday.

The former Hearts of Oak striker started for his team when the side locked horns with the matchday opponent. Leading the lines to the delight of his manager, Sadat Karim found the back of the net for Halmstads BK in the 39th minute.

He received a pass from teammate Erik Ahlstrand and displayed impressive composure before firing his effort into the back of the Utsiktens net.

Later in the second half, Karim continued to excel and helped his team to score three additional goals.

Although Utsiktens BK would pull one back it was not enough to save the side from the heavy 4-1 defeat at the end of the 90 minutes.

Courtesy of his goal, Sadat Karaim now has three goals this season and is one of the key players of Halmstads BK after matchday 14.

