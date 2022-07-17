Sadat Karim on target for Halmstads BK in 4-1 win against Utsiktens

Ghana international Sadat Karim

Ghanaian international, Sadat Karim scored with a fantastic strike on Sunday, July 17, 2022, to inspire his Halmstads BK outfit to cruise to a 4-1 win against Utsiktens in the Sweden Superettan.

The former Accra Hearts of Oak striker started for his team when the side locked horns with the matchday opponent.



Leading the lines to the delight of his manager, Sadat Karim found the back of the net for Halmstads BK in the 39th minute.



He received a pass from teammate Erik Ahlstrand and displayed impressive composure before firing his effort into the back of the Utsiktens net.

Later in the second half, Sadat Karim continued to excel and helped his team to score three additional goals.



Although Utsiktens BK would pull one back it was not enough to save the side from the heavy 4-1 defeat at the end of the 90 minutes.



Courtesy of his goal today, Sadat Karaim now has three goals this season and is one of the key players of Halmstads BK after matchday 14.