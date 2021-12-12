Sadat Karim scores to hand Halmstad BK advantage in relegation play-offs in Sweden

Striker, Sadat Karim

Ghanaian forward Sadat Karim scored the only goal for his side Halmstad BK when they beat Helsingborg IF in the Allsvenskan relegation play-offs on Saturday.

Karim netted the match-winner to hand Halmstad a 1-0 advantage from the 1st leg of the play-off tie at the Olympia Stadium in Helsingborg.



The former Hearts of Oak player scored as early as the 7th minute of the game after connecting a pass from Samuel Kroon.



The 2nd leg of the play-offs is scheduled for Tuesday, 14 December 2021, at the Orjans Vall Stadium in Halmstad.

The winner over the two legs will play in the Swedish top-flight next season while the loser play in the Swedish Superettan.



Karim has bagged 6 goals and provided two assists in 31 appearances for Halmstad in the Allsvenskan this season.



Ghanaian youngster Benjamin Acquah featured for Helsingborg as he was introduced in the match in the second half.