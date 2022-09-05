0
Sadat Karim scores winner for Halmstad BK in win over AIK

IMG 20200811 194620 Sadat Karim Sadat Karim

Mon, 5 Sep 2022

Ghanaian striker Sadat Karim was on target for his side Halmstad BK as they defeated AIK Solna in the Swedish second-tier league on Sunday.

It rained goals in the match day 22 clash at the Örjans Vall Stadion where Halmstad BK defeated AIK 3-2.

The win helped Halmstad BK extend its lead at the summit of the second-tier league.

Halmstad BK grabbed the opening goal in the 10th minute through Andreas Johansson before Villiam Granath made it 1-1 as the first half ended in a draw.

Alexander Berntsson gave the host the lead three minutes after recess but Jack Cooper Love pulled parity for the away side in the 55th minute.

Sadat Karim gave his side all three points as he scored in the 59th minute after connecting to a pass from compatriot Phil Ofosu Ayeh to make it 3-2.

Sadat Karim was substituted in the 80th minute to be replaced by Mikael Boman while Phil Ofosu-Ayeh enjoyed the full duration.

The former Hearts striker has scored four goals in 23 appearances for Halmstad BK.

