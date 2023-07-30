Saddick Adams orders 'small boy' ship dealer to apologise for 'disrespecting' his hometown

Ghanaian Sports journalist, Saddick Adams, has demanded an apology from self-acclaimed business mogul Oliver Khan for 'disrespectful' comments made about his hometown Adrobaa.

Ship dealer as he is affectionally called, while talking about his efforts in fighting poverty in Ghana on Pure FM, said he has decided to import 12 million bags of rice to Adrobaa, a small town in the Brong Region.



Saddick, in his reaction on Angel FM, stated that Adrobaa is the food bank of the region and that the town is not poor, hence, 'small boy' Oliver must apologise.



"Abrobaa, we have food in abundance. First of all, it's a food basket of the region. On behalf of Adrobaa, I'm telling that small boy to come and apologise. He said he is bringing 12 million bags of rice; can Ghana exhaust 12 million bags of rice?" he said.



The two has been at loggerheads for a while now after the journalist questioned whether or not Oliver Khan is as wealthy as he claims to be.

Oliver claims he owns ships across the World with the majority of them stationed in Bogota, Colombia.



Watch the video below







EE/NOQ