Saddick Adams reacts to Nyantakyi's labelling of 30-year-old players as 'politicians'

Kwesi Nyantakyi attributes Ghana's impressive performance in 2010 World Cup to young squad

Former Kotoko striker replies Nyantakyi on importance of 30-year-old players in a team



Players above 30 years destroy teams - Kwesi Nyantakyi



Former Asante Kotoko striker, Saddick Adams, has said that former Ghana Football Association(GFA) president, Kwesi Nyantakyi should not have generalised his statement by referring all players who are 30 years and above as 'politicians'.



The former WAFU president asserted on GTV Sports plus that football is for young players who are hungry for success.



Reacting to the assertion posted on twitter by sports journalist, Saddick Adams 'Obama', the former Black Stars B striker wrote, "Not every young player under 30+ is well developed and knows how to play football"...The word *some" will do," he tweeted in response to Obama.



Nyantakyi speaking on the 'Serving Our Passion Show' on GTV said he used 'football is for the young' policy when he owned Wa All Stars.

“Football is for young players and I had this policy at Wa All-Stars. I always said that any player over 30-years is no longer a footballer but a politician. He is coming to destroy your team for you, they will come agitations and all kinds of things,” Nyantakyi stated.



“With all due respect it's not a rule of application but invariably it happens in most cases,” Nyantakyi said.



The ex-CAF vice president argued that Ghana's best performances at an international competition were on the account of young players.



“In the very recent past, each competition we went with very young players, we did very well. In 2010 we went with players from the U20 World Cup-winning team,” he added.



