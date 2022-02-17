Sadio Mane opens up on penalty incident with Mohammed Salah at AFCON final

Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah and Mohammed Abou Gabal

Senegal star Sadio Mane has opened up on his early penalty miss against Egypt at the just ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final.

In the game, Senegal were awarded an early penalty which Mane stepped up for it and while he prepared for the kick, his Liverpool teammate Mohammed Salah, rushed to his goalkeeper, Mohammed Abou Gabal ‘Gabaski’ to give him a clue on Mane’s preferred angle.



The conversation between the Egyptians was interrupted by Mane but Gabaski went on to save the penalty.



The Teranga Lions had to clinch their first AFCON title on penalty shutouts with Mane slotting home the winning kick.

"We have mentioned when I missed the penalty,' Mane added. 'He [Salah] said: "why did you come to see the goalkeeper?" and I said, "no because you've been talking to him and I'm sure you will play mind-games, so I will play mind-games as well."



"I saw him talking and I'm sure he was not saying anything much so it was fine to just say it was mind-games and I want to be more fun than them, so I go "Mo, I will put it on the right side, tell him I will put it in the right side."



"We were talking about this yesterday and laughing about it, it was quite funny”