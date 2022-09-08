0
Menu
Sports

Sadio Mane's name pops up again as Liverpool suffer a humiliating 4-1 defeat in Champions League

Sadio Mane 56789 Senegal star, Sadio Mane

Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Senegal international, Sadio Mane's name has appeared in the social media trends after Liverpool's humiliating defeat in the opening game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League.

The Reds haven't been the same since the departure of the 2022 African Footballer of the Year, who left the Premier League to join German Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich.

Liverpool before their opening game in the Champions League, had won only two games after matchday six in the 2022/2023 English Premier League and their problems keep getting worse.

The record Champions League holders in England were beaten 4-1 in Naples by Italian giants Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

The defeat, though painful, has made some fans happy because they didn't treat Sadio Mane well by refusing to recognize his worth by increasing his reported $100,000 weekly wages.

While Liverpool were thumped 4-1 by Napoli, Sadio Mane's Bayern Munich won comfortably at home by beating Inter Milan 2-0.

Below are some of the reactions to Liverpool's defeat to Napoli:





















Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel
Labianca saga: Economist vows to 'expose mischief' of Francopat CEO
Helicopter lands forcibly at Achimota over poor visibility
Aisha Huang: National Security handling issue – Immigration
The British-born Ghanaian who is now UK’s first Black Finance Minister
Huang En's Ghana Card issued in 2014 not Feb 2022 - NIA
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration