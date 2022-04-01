0
Sadio Mane speaks about Senegal's double victory over Egypt

Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah And Mohammed Abou Gabal Sadio Mane (left) and Mohamed Salah

Fri, 1 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Sadio Mane was urged to give a message to Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah after Senegal conquered Egypt in the final World Cup qualification play-off.

Senegal defeated Egypt on penalties in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations a few months earlier. Mane netted the game-winning penalty kick on both occasions.

The pair have put their African rivalry on hold and are already back at Kirkby as Liverpool prepare for their match against Watford on Saturday.

"I won twice and he lost twice, I was luckier to come out on top," the Senegalese told ONTime Sports.

"I am very proud that we won the Africa Cup of Nations and now qualified for the World Cup, it’s a dream I had,"

"I believe it was a difficult game for both teams. Our fans pushed us to win and we didn’t stop fighting. We knew the game wouldn’t be easy but we pressed to score," he ended.

