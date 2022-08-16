Sadio Mane trends after Liverpool struggle in opening games of the season

Former Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane

Former Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane is trending on Twitter following Liverpool's failure to win in their first two games of the 2022/2023 English Premier League season.

The Reds have drawn their first two games since Mane's departure, drawing two-all against Fulham and one-all against Crystal Palace at Anfield.



After failing to beat Palace on Monday, August 15, 2022, some football fans believe the Merseyside club is beginning to recognise the Senegalese's importance.



Liverpool failed to give Mane the desired increase in his reported $100,000 weekly wages, resulting in his departure.



Bayern Munich signed the two-time African Footballer of the Year to a three-year contract worth €380,000 per week.

Liverpool is now four points behind their main rival, Manchester City, who have won both of their first two games.



Below are some of the reactions to Liverpool's early struggle in the season:



Liverpool without Sadio Mane is like Manchester United with Ronaldo, Sancho, Maguire, Dalot, McTominay and Rashford — WelBeast (@WelBeast) August 15, 2022



Mané is doing well at Bayern. Liverpool are yet to win a game since Mané left.



Who misses who? — Michael Akomeah (@akomeahmessiah) August 15, 2022



Good morning to the team that sacked Mane and went in for a Uruguayan plumber. Hope y’all slept well? — RuF???????? (@Ruf_ayi) August 16, 2022



How can you waste 100M on a player like Nunez and sell Sadio Mane and expect to be winning matches, klopp paa — Tema Mayor ???????? (@Pro_Designer_) August 15, 2022

I know it’s early days yet but it’s gonna be a loooong season for Mohammed Salah without Mane. He has to get used to playing with Nunez. That alone is plenty of work. — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) August 15, 2022

If Liverpool fails to win against this mid Manchester United team next week then Klopp will have to go beg Bayern Munich to resign Mane else yawa — Bla Yaw✝???????? (@obrempong__) August 16, 2022

How klopp is running to get Sadio Mane back ???????????? pic.twitter.com/RlX3kc38sy — Tema Mayor ???????? (@Pro_Designer_) August 15, 2022

Mané is doing well at Bayern. Liverpool are yet to win a game since Mané left. That's the tweet! ???? — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) August 15, 2022

Liverpool miss Mane a whole lot.



He was good on and off the ball.



I remember us playing them one time and this man was man marking 5 people by himself. — Leo Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) August 15, 2022

EE/KPE