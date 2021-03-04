Sadiq Daba biography: tributes don dey enter for im pesin, work and legacy

Di death of Nigeria actor and veteran broadcaster Sadiq Daba shock many pipo

Di death of Nigeria actor and veteran broadcaster Sadiq Daba shock many pipo, as tributes don dey enter for im pesin, work and legacy.

Tori na say Daba die on di evening of Wednesday, 3 March at di age of 69.



Many pipo from di older generation for Nigeria go remember Daba face ontop dia television sets when e work as broadcaster for Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).



By di late 70s im popularity grow well-well after e appear for di NTA-produce inside soap opera "Cock crow at Dawn", as Bitrus.



But even younger pipo bin dey fortunate to see im performance, as Daba later act inside recent Nollywood hit feems like October 1, wey Kunle Afoloyan direct for 2014.



Daba dey known for di ogbonge way wey im dey tok, especially when e dey speak English language.

For 2017, e comot for public to announce say im dey battle leukaemia, wey bin make industry colleagues to support am wit funds for treatment.





#SaveSadiqDaba Update: So we all came together; Chief Kenny Martins, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, Soni Irabor, Patrick Doyle, Adesina Tiamiyu, Sulaiman Aledeh & others. It's time to say thanks to u all. Sadiq is set to move out for the UK where he will be starting treatment. Thank u. pic.twitter.com/QGZ8JVw1xi



— Dr Joe Odumakin (@DrJoeOdumakin) November 21, 2017



Tributes for Daba



Feem director and producer Kunle Afolayan, wey be son of anoda ogbonge actor 'Ade Love' and fellow colleague wit Daba break di tori.

For Instagram, Kunle leave simple message say You go dey missed "Uncle S". You make your mark.



Former vice president Atiku Abubakar, for Twitter thank Daba for di "joy wey you bring enter we homes".



"Sad that the cock will no longer crow at dawn. Sadiq Daba, thank you for the joy you brought into our homes. May your sins be forgiven, and your memories be a blessing," na so Atiku Abubakar write for Twitter.



Publisher Dele Momodu say "you fight good battle", as im reference di medical challenge wey di actor face for di later part of im life.