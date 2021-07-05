Saint-Etienne intensify move to sign Caleb Ekuban

Striker, Caleb Ekuban

French Ligue 1 outfit, AS Saint-Etienne have intensified their chase to sign Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban.

The Trabzonspor attacker displayed outstanding form last season where he established himself as one of the best players in the Turkish Super Lig.



Among the many clubs said to be after his signature, Saint-Etienne according to sources lead the charge and could sign Caleb Ekuban in the summer transfer window.



However, the only challenge the French Ligue 1 side is facing is the money Trabzonspor are asking for.

Trabzonspor want six million euro for their talisman but Saint-Etienne officials want to negotiate to bring down the figure.



Caleb Ekuban, 27, since joining Trabzonspor has scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists after making 103 assists.



He has developed his game annually in the last three seasons and will be an asset for any club he plays for next season.