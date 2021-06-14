Saint-Etienne interested in signing Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban

French Ligue 1 outfit Saint-Etienne is interested in signing Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban from Trabzonspor in the summer transfer window according to reports.

Ekuban, who has a year left on his contract with the Black Sea until 2022 has become a subject of interest for several clubs including Genoa and Sampdoria following his explosive performance in the just-ended season.



He scored 10 goals in as many matches as he featured for the club.

According to French news outlet Foot01.com, Saint-Etienne who is planning to reinforce the attack is interested in signing Ekuban.



Saint Etienne is preparing a 4 to 7 million euros to offer for the Ghanaian forward.