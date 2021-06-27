Salifu Ibrahim, Obeng Jnr start for Hearts of Oak against Kotoko

Talisman Ibrahim Salifu starts in midfield

Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu has named key players Salifu Ibrahim and Kwadwo Obeng Jnr in his starting eleven for the crucial match against Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League this afternoon.

The two most glamourous clubs in the country are locking horns at 15:00GMT at the Accra Sports Stadium today.



The clash is serving as a matchday 31 encounter of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign and could decide who eventually runs away with the league title at the end of the season.



Ahead of the kick-off to the match in the next hour, head coach Samuel Boadu has named his first eleven to take on the visitors.



The team has goalkeeper Richard Attah in post with protection from a back four that has Fatawu Mohammed and Raddy Ovouka as the full-backs.

Talisman Ibrahim Salifu starts in midfield and will be assisted in attack by Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Kwadwo Obeng Jnr.



Find below the Hearts of Oak team to take on Asante Kotoko this afternoon:



