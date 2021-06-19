Salifu Ibrahim competes with Abdul Ganiu, Sam Adams for NASCO Player of the Month of May

The players excelled for their clubs

Three players have been shortlisted for the NASCO Player of the Month Award for May.

The shortlisted players are: Ibrahim Salifu of Hearts of Oak, Sam Adams of Aduana Stars and Ismail Abdul Ganiu of Asante Kotoko.



Six matches were played in the month of May with the three players exhibiting strong individual performances which helped their respective teams in the month.



The three players were nominated considering the number of Player of Match awards won and goals scored in the month.



The winner of the Player of the Month for May will be announced on Friday, June 25 live on GFA News.



The winner will receive a NASCO television set and a personalized trophy.



Below are the statistics for the three players:

PREMIER LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE MONTH- MAY



Ibrahim Salifu



Man of the Match won – 2



Goals Scored – 1



Sam Adams



Man of the Match won – 1

Goals Scored – 3



Ismail Abdul Ganiu



Man of the match won – 1



Goals Scored – 3 Goals