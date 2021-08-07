Salifu Ibrahim is missing in games when it matters most - Medeama’s Richard Boadu

• Richard Boadu doesn’t see Salifu Ibrahim as a big game player

Medeama SC midfielder, Richard Boadu, has passed a verdict on the performance of Accra Hearts of Oak talisman Salifu Ibrahim.



Salifu Ibrahim became a household name in the just-ended 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League after joining giants Accra Hearts of Oak from Techiman Eleven Wonders before the second round of the season.



He was adjudged the best local footballer at the 3rd edition of the Ghana Football Awards at the Grand Arena in Accra.

Despite the numerous Man of the Match awards, Salifu got in the just-ended season, Richard Boadu believes that the Phobian still has a lot to do as he usually goes missing in big games.



“Ibrahim Salifu is a good player but when it matters most, he gets lost in the game. Maybe he will get there in the future”, Boadu told Pure FM in an interview.



Meanwhile, Richard Boadu has popped up on the radar of Accra Hearts of Oak as the Ghana Premier League champions are bent on adding more quality to their current squad.



