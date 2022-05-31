0
Salifu Ibrahim ruled out of FA Cup after picking up new injury

Ibrahim Salifu Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim

Tue, 31 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak draw 1-1 with Karela United

Salifu injured following a reckless tackle from Karela's Dafie Humin

Hearts of Oak drop points at home in GPL

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim has been ruled out of the rest of the season after picking up a new injury in Hearts of Oak's drawn game with Karela United.

Salifu Ibrahim suffered an ankle injury in Accra Hearts of Oak’s 1-1 draw against Karela United in a Ghana Premier League matchday 31 game on Monday, May 30, 2022.

Accra Hearts of Oak are yet to give updates on the player after the medical examination but Ghanasoccernet has reported that the midfielder will miss the remaining games which include the FA Cup final.

Hearts have four games left with one of them being the final of the FA which will be against Bechem United.

After 30 games, Samuel Boadu's team is fourth on the table with 48 points.

Salifu Ibrahim was the best player in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League after leading the Phobians to win their first title in over a decade.

