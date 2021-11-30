Salifu Ibrahim to miss Hearts of Oak trip to Algeria- Report

Hearts of Oak player, Salifu Ibrahim

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim will miss the club’s trip to Algeria for the second leg of CAF Confederations Cup game against JS Saoura.



The playmaker suffered an injury during the first leg in Ghana. Reports by news portal Phobia News suggest that the player may not be fit in time for the second leg.



Hearts of Oak won the match 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

The Ghana Premier League's best player lasted 49 minutes in a game where he gave Hearts the lead. He nodded home from close range on the 16th minute, connecting Daniel Afriyie's cross from just inside the 18-yard box.



Salifu was instrumental in the game, orchestrating play for the Ghanaian champions and thus was a victim of several tackles.



The former Eleven Wonders man was eventually subbed off and replaced by Agyenim Boateng who scored Hearts' second goal to wrap up the win.



Hearts of Oak are expected to use the Ghana Football Association's training facility in Prampram to prepare for the return encounter.



The Ghana Premier League title holders will be hoping to hold on to their advantage and qualify for the group stage of the competition.