3
Menu
Sports

Salis Abdul Samed nets maiden Ligue 1 goal in Clermont Foot home loss to Nantes

Ghana International Salis Abdul Samed Ghana international Salis Abdul Samed

Sun, 3 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed scored his very first goal in the French Ligue 1 when Clermont Foot were beaten by FC Nantes on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

The 22-year-old who returned from suspension to take his place in the starting lineup netted for the first time for Clermont Foot as they lost 3-2 at home.

Nantes got their noses in front two minutes to the break when midfielder Ludovic Blas converted a penalty to put them ahead.

Tunisia international Seifeddine Khaoui levelled for the hosts 13 minutes from recess at the Nantes and restored their advantage four minutes later through Pedro Chirivella.

The lead didn't last for a minute when Abdul Samed scored a stunning goal to draw Clermont level again for the second time in the game.

Abdul Samed received an accurate pass from Vital N'Simba and unleashed a superb long-range shot to beat the goalkeeper.

Nantes finally claimed victory at the Stade Gabriel Montpied as they got the winning goal in the 67th minute with a beautiful strike from Randal Kolo Muani.

The lanky Ghanaian didn't finish the match after being sent off for the second time this season following a careless challenge in the 72nd minute.

Abdul Samed has been in outstanding form for Clermont in the French top-flight this campaign having made 26 appearances already.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
MoMo transactions decline by 10%-12% in 3 months - Economist
Gov’t’ll ban purchase of vehicles from abroad in near future – Baafi
CEO of collapsed Ghana International Airlines received US$220,000 as annual salary - Bright Simons alleges
My life was in danger – Suspected gunman identified as policeman speaks
Abena Korkor was jailed in the US for peddling drugs – A Plus alleges
2022 World Cup: Otto Addo eyes Clifford Aboagye as Kudus' back up - Report
Ghanaian mogul Sam Jonah’s Helios Towers acquires 723 tower sites in Malawi from Airtel Africa
NDC MPs orchestrated passage of E-Levy bill - Captain Smart
A sick NDC MP was brought to vote against E-Levy - Majority Leader
Why use my bald head in your ‘E-Levy debate’ – Okudzeto to Ato Forson
Related Articles: