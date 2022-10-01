Salis Abdul Samed ranked second in Ligue 1 for distance covered

Ghanaian midfielder, Salis Abdul Samed

Ghanaian midfielder Salis Abdul Samed is one of the most hardworking players in the French Ligue 1 this season.

Samed has been outstanding since transferring from Clermont Foot to Lens and continues to receive high praise.



He was brought in to replace Cheick Doucouré, who left for Crystal Palace, and the 22-year-old has been excellent, with Lens not missing the Malian.



Samed is the 2nd player in France to cover the most km/game this season.



He has played all Lens matches and runs an average of 12kms in 720 mins.



He is tied with Reims player Munetsi. Both are behind Gastien, who covers an average of 12.2 km/ game.



Despite being in excellent form, Salis was not selected for the Black Stars' pre-World Cup friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua this month.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo revealed Salis snubbed a call-up in May as he explained the RC Lens midfielder's exclusion.



"Salis Abdul Samed, he played at Clermont Foot with Alidu Seidu, I called the two in May, and we still have a list with players on stand-by to be prepared in the event that players are injured,” coach Addo said as quoted by Africa Football News.



"Alidu Seidu told me that there was no problem with him not being on the reserve list and being ready just in case.



"But Salis Abdul Samed told me he didn’t want to be on the reserve list. Then we had a lot of injuries in June, so I invited Alidu Seidu but Abdul Samed didn’t want to be a reservist so he wasn’t on the list, I couldn’t invite him.



"So, he is the one who excludes himself from the list?” Yes, that’s it," he added.