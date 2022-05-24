Salisu 1st, Tariqe 9th: The flops and hits of Ghanaian players in Premier League

L-R Thomas Partey, Hudson Odoi, Salisu Mohammed, Daniel Amartey

The 2021/2022 English Premier League season has ended after the last round of matches were played on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Ghanaian players who play in the EPL contributed to their teams' position on the table at the end of the term. Some had a season to remember while others would also look back at the season and termed it as a progressive one.



There are others who would recount fewer goodies from the campaign because they spent most of the time on the side-line.



Therefore, GhanaWeb ranks the Ghanaian players' performance in the just-ended 2020/2021 PL season from best to worst.



Mohammed Salisu



Mohammed Salisu is ranked as the best Ghanaian player in the English Premier League this season.



He made the most appearances, 34, and also kept the most clean sheets 6, most intercept 78, most blocks 26, tackles 80-won 47, most clearance 150, and won 101 aerial battles.



Salisu is ranked 14th on the list of headed clearance, 8th on the list of tackles, 17th on the list of blocks, 4th on the list of clearance, 1st on the list of interceptions, 10th on the list of aerial battles, and 14th on the list headed clearance.



He had his best game of the season in a 1-0 win against Man City at the Saint Mary's.





Mohammed Salisu's game by numbers vs. Man City:



◉ Most clearances (14)



◉ Most tackles made (7)



◉ Most interceptions (4)



◉ Most shots blocked (3)



◎ 9 duels won



◎ 4 ball recoveries



◎ 2 aerial duels won



◎ 0 x dribbled past



◎ 0 fouls committed



Incredible. ???? pic.twitter.com/dOkva7EBUv — Squawka (@Squawka) January 22, 2022

Daniel Amartey made the third-most appearances by a Ghanaian in the EPL. He kept 5 clean sheets conceding 40 goals.In terms of his defensive contribution, he made 22 blocks, 21 interceptions, 26 tackles- won 13, 91 clearances, and made 0 errors leading to a goal.He ended the season as the second-best defender at Leicester, finishing just behind his Caglar Soyuncu who also played 28 matches.Regarding defenders rankings, Amartey is ranked 26th on the list of blocks, 23rd on the list of clearance, and 29th on headed clearance.

Amartey's best performance came against Liverpool at the King Power when Leicester won 1-0.





Daniel Amartey’s game by numbers vs. Liverpool:



53 touches



9 clearances



5 interceptions



4 interceptions inside the box



4 blocks



4 accurate long balls



2 tackles



2 duels won



0x dribbled past



A rock at the back. ???? pic.twitter.com/Sj7fNpZydR — Squawka (@Squawka) December 28, 2021

Schlupp made the second most appearance among the Ghanaian players. He played 32 games for Crystal Palace this season.He was involved in 5 goals, scoring 4 and assisting 1, making him the third Ghanaian with most goal involvement.Schlupp under new manager, Patrick Viera played mostly in midfield than his usual full-back or wing role.He made 18 interceptions, won 25 tackles out of 46, made 31 clearances, and won 31 aerial battles. He created two big chances.He was superb and played his new role to perfection.Jeffery Schlupp is ranked third on the list. Thomas Partey claims the fourth spot on the list.The Black Stars deputy captain had fairly an impressive second season in the Red and White colours after a below-par first season.Arsenal's dream of playing in the Champions League was kept alive by Partey until he got injured at the tail end of the season.In his absence, the Gunners couldn't get the job done as they finished 5th.

Partey could not start the season after suffering an injury during pre-season, but he marked his return with a game-changing performance against Norwich at the Emirates when he started a move that got Arsenal the winner.



His best game of the season came in a 2-1 defeat to champions Manchester City at the Emirate Stadium. He took the City midfield for a ride and won man-of-the-match.



Partey just like his first season played 24 matches but unlike last season he scored two and registered 1 assist.





Thomas Partey’s game by numbers vs. Man City:



48 touches



15 duels contested



9 duels won



8 ball recoveries



6 take-ons attempted



5 take-ons completed



4 tackles



1 chance created



1 interception



One of his best games in an Arsenal shirt. pic.twitter.com/DXBhIWgNB7 — Squawka (@Squawka) January 1, 2022

Eddie Nketiah's game by numbers vs. Chelsea:



11 passes completed 7 duels won



6 passes completed in the final third



8 touches in the opp. box



5 shots (=most)



3 aerial duels won



2 possessions won



2 shots on target



2 goals



What a performance from the No. 30. pic.twitter.com/YafE2fnMTm — Squawka (@Squawka) April 20, 2022

???????? Jordan Ayew vs Arsenal:



• 76 minutes played



• 37 touches



• 8 ball recoveries • 6/9 ground duels won



• 4 progressive carries



• 3 fouls won



• 2/2 tackles won



• 1 successful dribble



• 1 shot on target



• 1 goal



Ramadan Kareem ????✨ pic.twitter.com/ntRgmdnqOr — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) April 4, 2022

Eddie takes up the fifth spot for his exploit during the last lap of the season.He made a total of 21 appearances, playing as second fiddle to Alexander Lacazette.Nketiah stated only 8 of the 21 matches, playing 824 minutes in total.The British-born Ghanaian ended the season with 5 goals, a goal more than Lacazette who made 30 appearances.All five of his goals came in the final round. A brace against Chelsea, another double against Leeds United, and a goal against Everton on the final day.He ended the season as the highest-scoring Ghanaian in the EPL.Nketiah's best game of the season was against Chelsea at the Stanford Bridge. Arsenal won 4-2.The English-born Ghanaian is ranked sixth on the list.After having a breakthrough season in the 2020/2021 campaign, this season was said to be the term he would cement his name as one of the best full-backs in the league.Unfortunately for Tariq, his season was eclipsed by injuries. He made 30 appearances, starting 14 as a substitute. In the end, he played 1,556 minutes.He had 5-goal involvements, 2 goals, and 3 assists, an improvement on his 2 goals involvement last season.Jordan Ayew picks up the seventh spot.The Black Stars forward made 31 appearances in the league this season, scoring three goals and providing 3 assists.He tied with Eddie Nketiah on goals involvement by a Ghanaian in the league.Despite having an improved goal tally as compared to last season when scored one and assisted three times, Jordan's an average given looking at his standard.Jordan Ayew had his best game in Crystal Palace's 3-0 win over Arsenal at Selhurst Park.Hudson-Odoi would be available for Ghana at the World Cup as he will be declared eligible for the country in November.The winger’s season was blighted by injuries but his embattled Chelsea side managed to forge through and finish third with 74 points.Odoi made just 15 appearances in the league, scoring one and bagging two assists.Hudson Odoi grabs the eighth position.Tariqe Fosu-Henry takes the bottom place.The Black Stars winger made only one appearance in the league this season, coming on from the bench.The whole season he played 16 minutes and had 1 shot on target has his statics for the season.