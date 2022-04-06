1
Menu
Sports

Salisu Mohammed can be a back up to Djiku, Amartey - Agyemang Badu

Mohammed Salisu 610x400 Salisu Mohammed

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu says that Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu will be a good back up to Alexander Djiku and Daniel Amartey.

The duo have formed a solid center back partnership and kept Victor Osimhen in their pockets over 180 minutes in the two legged 2022 FIFA World Cup play offs.

Salisu Mohammed has on countless occasions rejected the chance to play for the Black Stars citing flimsy excused that he is not ready.

Many Ghanaian have been left distraught by his actions and have asked the handlers of the national team to never hand the Ghana 'rebel'  any call up to the Black Stars.

"Salisu is a good player and can be a backup to Amartey and Djiku. He needs to join the team early; for instance, to play in AFCON 2023 qualifiers so as to know his teammates to avoid any problems to the Black Star,” said on Hot FM.

Ghana qualified to the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the expense of Nigeria via the away goal rule in a two legged play off and will face Portugal, Korea Republic and Uruguay at the group stages of the World Cup in Qatar.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Muntaka challenges Bagbin's decision to refer absent MPs to Privileges Committee
Deeper Life founder slams church choir over ‘worldly’ dance, dresses
3 more years left on my contract at Dortmund — Otto Addo denies contract expiration reports
French tennis player slaps Ghana’s Nii Ankrah after losing match
Daniel Kofi Kyereh: The new Kevin-Prince Boateng of the Black Stars
Meet 68-year-old footballer aiming to play in Ghana Premier League
Good news for Ghana as Hudson-Odoi acquires Ghanaian passport
Assin North MP suffers another blow as SC throws out application
3 MPs referred to privileges committee for absenteeism
Shatta Wale is disrespectful, violent - Insider discloses reason for split
Related Articles: