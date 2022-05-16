Salisu, Partey and Kevin-Prince Boateng: What's still at stake for Ghanaian players in Europe?

Hertha Belin midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng

While the Bundesliga has come to an end, Serie A, Ligue 1, the Premier League and La Liga are still in full swing in their final phases.

For some clubs, there is still the league title or Champions League qualification to battle for, as others have their lives on the line in their fight to avoid relegation.



Mohammed Salisu - Southampton



On Tuesday, the centre-back and his club face a big test against Liverpool who must win to keep their title hopes alive.



The Saints also have a lot to play for, with as little as a draw enough to confirm their stay in the Premier League with a match to spare.



Thomas Partey and Edward Nketiah - Arsenal



Currently two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, the Gunners must win their final two games to ensure theu reclaim the spot from Tottenham who have only one more match to play.

Whoever finishes the season higher between the two North London clubs qualify for the Champions League.



Caleb Ekuban and Kelvin Yeboah - Genoa



After Sunday's 3-0 away defeat to Napoli, Genoa are now virtually relegated from Serie A as they will need to beat Bologna by about 10 goals and hope that Salernitana lose badly against Udinese on the final matchday to stay up.



Felix Afena-Gyan - Roma



Currently seventh on the Serie A table and in the Uefa Conference League qualification spot, Roma will need to beat Torino and hope that Atalanta lose against Empoli on the final matchday to move up on the table and claim a Europa League qualification ticket.



Conversely, a defeat could see Jose Mourinho's side kicked out of European football altogether next season should Fiorentina win their final two games, unless the Yellow and Reds beat Feyenoord in their upcoming Europa Conference League final which will, in that instance, secure a place in next season's Europa League.

Kevin-Prince Boateng - Hertha Berlin



Hertha finished the Bundesliga season third from bottom, just enough to save them from automatic relegation.



To play in the top flight next season, however, the Old Lady will need to beat Hamburg, who finished third in the second tier, in a two-legged play-off.



Kamaldeen Sulemana - Stade Rennes



In the fourth position (Europa League qualification place) on the Ligue 1 table, with one more round of matches to go, Rennes could move up to third (Champions League qualification spot) on the final day should they win their game and Marseille lose.