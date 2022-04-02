Salisu can be good back up to Djiku and Amartey - Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Former Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu believes that the Black Stars will need the services of Southampton center-back Mohammed Salisu.

The 22-year-old has been reluctant to play for the Black Stars, turning down several invites including rejecting a call-up for the World Cup playoff against Nigeria.



The Black Stars have qualified for the World Cup and will face Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H, and Agyemang-Badu thinks Salisu will be a good inclusion to the team.



“Salisu is a good player and can be a backup to Amartey and Djiku. He needs to join the team early; for instance, to play in AFCON 2023 qualifiers so as to know his teammates to avoid any problems to the Black Stars," he told Hit FM.



The Black Stars will tackle Portugal in the opening game of the Group before facing Asian giants South Korea in the next group game.



The African powerhouse will wrap up their group campaign with a clash against the first-ever winners of the Mundial in 1930, Uruguay.

Ghana, the four-time African champions will be making their fourth appearance at the Mundial after participating in 2006, 2010, and 2014 editions.



The West African giants returned to the World Cup on Tuesday after eliminating regional rivals Nigeria, advancing on away goal advantage.



Due to Qatar's intense summer heat, this World Cup will be held from late November to mid-December, making it the first tournament not to be held in May, June, or July; it is to be played in a reduced timeframe of around 28 days.



It is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022 across five cities.



