Salisu's parents couldn't convince him to play for Black Stars - Alhaji Grusah

Black Stars Management Committee, Alhaji Karim Grusah, has waded into the conversation on whether the Ghana national team needs Mohammed Salisu or the country should move on from him.



There seems to be a divided opinion on whether Mohammed Salisu should be invited to join the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after several failed attempts by officials of the Ghana Football Association to get him to join the national team.



While others are still rooting for him to join the team, Alhaji Grusah who was earlier contracted by the GFA to help convince the defender has stated that the Black Stars do not need him.

Alhaji Grusah told Atinka FM in an interview that he doesn't see anyone being able to convince him to join the team when his parents even couldn't do it.



"Ghana doesn't need Salisu Mohammed again because I did what I can to convince him together with his parents during the qualifiers.



"If his own parents couldn't convince him then I don't think anyone else can advise him," the King Faisal owner added.



Mohammed Salisu who has the most interceptions in the English Premier League this season is yet to be capped by Ghana after several attempts from coaches and officials of the Ghana Football Association.



