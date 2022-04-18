0
Salisu's starting place at Southampton under threat after Lyanco excels against Arsenal

Mon, 18 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Out-of-favour Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu could lose his position at Southampton to Brazilian center-back Lyanco Evangelista Silveira Neves Vojnovic.

The 23-year-old was relegated to the bench after his horrific performance against Chelsea, where Southampton lost 6-0 to the Blues at the Saint Mary's.

Salisu was replaced by Lyanco as Southampton returned to winning ways with a victory over Arsenal on Saturday.

Brazilian Lyanco combined perfectly with Jan Bednarek as the Saints stopped Arsenal from scoring over the weekend.

The Ghana international will now have to fight for his starting role back after a tough couple of weeks.

"[I was] at first impressed that he made it to play today because yesterday after the session, he was out," said manager Ralph Hassenhutl.

"He had an ankle problem after an accident. Did everything, doctor, physio, everybody pushed hard that he plays and great to get such a reward for such a game. It's absolutely exceptional and very happy for him," he added.

Despite missing the game against Chelsea, Mohammed Salisu has had an incredible season and leads the interception table in the English Premier League.

Salisu joined Southampton from Real Valladolid in the summer of 2020.

