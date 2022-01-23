Salisu shines as Southampton end Man City’s winning run

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu shone as Southampton snatched a point against Manchester City to end the Premier League leaders’ winning run.

Southampton held on for a well-earned 1-1 draw at St Mary’s to end Manchester City’s 12-game winning run, with Pep Guardiola’s men edging 12 points clear at the top.



Salisu was an absolute colossus at the back. This was a magnificent collective effort from Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side but even so, Salisu stood out by a country mile.



Time and again, the Ghanaian got in the way of a shot, made a vital tackle or booted the ball away to safety. Southampton fans serenaded the centre-back as the game ticked towards its conclusion.

Salisu made a match-leading 13 clearances, seven tackles, five blocks and four interceptions.



Ghana could have benefited from his qualities at the Africa Cup of Nations. The central defender, who says he is not ready to play for Ghana, watched from England as Black Stars crashed out of the tournament in the first round.



The abysmal showing has led to the sacking of Milovan Rajevac. New Ghana coach would hope to convince Salisu to change his mind.