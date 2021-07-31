Sam Adams reveals terms to Hearts of Oak

Aduana Stars player Sam Adams

In-demand Aduana Stars player Sam Adams has made his terms known to Hearts of Oak, amid reports he is been sought after by the Ghanaian champions.

Hearts are looking to beef up their squad for next season as they attempt to defend their league title as well as compete in the CAF Champions League.



The Phobians have identified certain players they will need to improve their playing body and Sam Adams’ emerged as a target.



Preliminary talks have been had between both parties per FMIG checks. During their talks, Adams made it known to the Phobian contingent that on top of an improved financial package than his current earning at Aduana Stars, he would also want to insert a clause that guarantees much playing time should he agree to join.

Adams a former Asante Kotoko player wants to prevent what befell him at the Porcupine Warriors and is looking to insert this clause in his Hearts of Oak contract.



The player is also been sought after by Tanzanian side Azam FC.