Sam Adams scores late to earn draw for Aduana against Legon Cities

Wed, 30 Mar 2022

An impressive performance from Legon Cities FC have seen the team returning from Dormaa with a draw in Dormaa against Aduana Stars FC.

The club nicknamed the Royals today faced off with the league’s second-best team at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

In a game serving as a matchday 22 encounter of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season, Aduana Stars were favoured to secure the win.

However, after failing to find the back of the net, the home team has been punished by a well-drilled Legon Cities FC side.

On the matchday, the visitors scored through a strike from attacker Abdul Hamza in the 35th minute.

Although Aduana Stars was subsequently presented with a number of chances to score, the team failed to do so and had to go into the break trailing.

Late in the game, the pressure applied by Aduana Stars in the second half paid off as a strike from Sam Adams restored parity for the team.

The result sees Legon Cities FC stay in 12th on the Ghana Premier League standings as Aduana Stars drop to 3rd on the log.

