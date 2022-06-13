1
Sam George angers Asante Kotoko fans with taunting tweets

Omane Boamah Sam George.jpeg Sam George (in Hearts of Oak jersey) and Omane Boamah, forrmer Communications Minister

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kotoko crowned GPL champions

Great Olympics beat Hearts of Oak 3-0

Etouga sets sights on Ishmael Addo's record

Prominent Hearts of Oak fan, Sam Nartey George riled up fans of Kumasi Asante Kotoko with couple of tweets over their league coronation on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Sam George in the tweet, mocked Kotoko after a dummy trophy was delivered by a section of the Kotoko fans at the Baba Yara Stadium with what is locally termed as 'aboboyaa'

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram shared the viral photo with the caption “So this is how AsanteKotoko_SC did their trophy parade? In an aboboya? Next season, my darling Accra Hearts Oak would teach them how Continental Masters do it. Cheers”, he said.

Realizing that he has gotten under the skin of Asante Kotoko fans, Sam George followed up with another tweet, taunting the Kotoko fans.

“The thing pain the noisy lads from Kumasi oh. Still, ....... PHOBIA! Continental Grandmasters! Cheers,” he tweeted.

Asante Kotoko received their 24th league title on Sunday, following their 3-0 victory over Division One-bound Elmina Sharks.

Kotoko’s first goal came via a thunderstorm drive from skipper Imoro Ibrahim from a set piece.

George Mfuege scored a brace to wrap up an exciting evening for the Porcupine who delivered an outstanding entertainment festival.

The football cum entertainment program had the likes of Pat Thomas, Kuami Eugene and African Child perform on the night.





















