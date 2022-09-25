1
Sam George delivers damning verdict on state of Ghana Premier League

Sun, 25 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has raised concerns about the state of the Ghana Premier League.

Sam George, who is a known Phobian disclosed on Sunday, September 25, that he is very much appalled by the state of events in the betPawa Premier League in an interaction with Sports portal “Sports 101”

When quizzed on what he makes of the current state of the league, the lawmaker delivered some strong words.

“You have a league where the pitches are horrible, they are a nightmare to the players, and they can easily get career threatening injuries from playing on those pitches,” he told a Sports101 reporter.

“Officiating is sometimes compromised, players are engaging in betting, how can that be a successful league?” Sam George quizzed.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
