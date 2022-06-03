0
Menu
Sports

Sam Johnson opens up on working with Italian coach Giuseppe Dossena

Sam Johnson 1 Ghana international Sam Johnson

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana international, Sam Johnson has said that he liked working under former Italian trainer Giuseppe Dossena during his time as head coach of the Black Stars.

The former Accra Hearts of Oak defender worked under several coaches during his active days but settled on Giuseppe Dossena as his best trainer.

Dossena was head coach of the Ghana national team between 1998 to 2000.

Sam Johnson who had a lot of stints with other managers in the national team revealed he felt comfortable playing under the Italian coach.

“I can put my foot on [Giuseppe] Dossena. He is a person when I’m playing under him, I don’t struggle. I didn’t struggle to play [under Giuseppe Dossena].” Sam Johnson told Radio Gold SportTalk.

Sam Johnson played for Kayserispor, Gaziantepsporand Fenerbahçe SK in Turkey, Anderlecht in Belgium and Kalamata in Greece.

He made 45 appearances for the Black Stars between 1994-2003.

The 47-year-old retired from football in July 2007.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC Activist Dela Coffie wanted by OSP
Supreme Court said things that were untrue in their judgement – Bagbin
Man busted for attempting to kill daughter for money
Thomas Partey enstooled as development chief in Manya Krobo
I never met with Ato Forson in ambulance transaction - Witness tells court
Otto Addo's comment on Gideon Mensah shows Ghana need Mohammed Salisu
Ghanaian nurse who married a Nigerian striker
IGP responded to Harriet Thompson because she is a woman – Dzogbenuku
John Kumah on GH¢25m release for National Cathedral
Nogokpo Court has nine-member panel; sitting held on Saturdays
Related Articles: