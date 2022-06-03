Sam Johnson opens up on working with Italian coach Giuseppe Dossena

Ghana international Sam Johnson

Former Ghana international, Sam Johnson has said that he liked working under former Italian trainer Giuseppe Dossena during his time as head coach of the Black Stars.

The former Accra Hearts of Oak defender worked under several coaches during his active days but settled on Giuseppe Dossena as his best trainer.



Dossena was head coach of the Ghana national team between 1998 to 2000.



Sam Johnson who had a lot of stints with other managers in the national team revealed he felt comfortable playing under the Italian coach.



“I can put my foot on [Giuseppe] Dossena. He is a person when I’m playing under him, I don’t struggle. I didn’t struggle to play [under Giuseppe Dossena].” Sam Johnson told Radio Gold SportTalk.

Sam Johnson played for Kayserispor, Gaziantepsporand Fenerbahçe SK in Turkey, Anderlecht in Belgium and Kalamata in Greece.



He made 45 appearances for the Black Stars between 1994-2003.



The 47-year-old retired from football in July 2007.