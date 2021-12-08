Sam Johnson reveals reason behind Hearts of Oak struggles

Former Hearts of Oak player, Sam Johnson

Ex-Hearts of Oak defender, Sam Johnson has highlighted the two factors that have culminated in the club's exit from the CAF inter-club competition and challenging start in the domestic league.



The former Ghana international has said that the club's struggle is down to inexperience in Africa and fatigue.



The Phobians qualified for the CAF Champions League for the first time since 2008 after winning the Ghana Premier League last season.



They moved a step close to making the group stage round but got hammered 6-1 away loss to Wydad Athletic Club. Hearts dropped to the confederations cup losing 6-2 on aggregate.

In the confederation cup, Hearts picked up a two-goal cushion in the first leg of the group stage playoff against JS Saoura. However, they lost 4-0 in the return leg and got knocked out as a result.



Coupled with the consecutive exits, the reigning league champions have started their title defence in an unwanted manner as they are positioned 18th on the table after six games (Hearts have played a game less). Hearts are the only club yet to win a match.



"For me, I would say it's inexperience and also fatigue. Because the champions league game was close, the players did not get the needed rest right after winning the league. That is another factor in their poor form. But all the same, you are a professional so you have to endure such things. That is where I will blame the playing body, what do they do with the little rest? Do they rest during their resting days or roam? That’s what I can say. I can’t blame the coach, the management or the team. I think it is because of inexperience and fatigue." he told Ashh FM.



Johnson refused to point fingers for the team’s difficult moment, stressing on the need for the team to come home and rework its plans for the season.



"I don’t want to blame anybody. They all did their best but couldn’t achieve what they wanted. So they should come back and put the defeat behind them. They can still do it because the league is still young, they can go again. That is what champions do. If they say they are champions this is the time to show. You have failed one, you have to try again and do it again. If you fail, you go again and do it again. They will get it."