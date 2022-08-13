0
Samartex complete signing of Larry Sumaila

Sat, 13 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Premier League newbies FC Samartex have completed the signing of defender Ibrahim Larry Sumaila on a free transfer, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 27-year-old right-back was released by Hearts of Oak on July 26, 2022 after a rollercoaster season after managing just three appearances in the Ghanaian top flight.

Sumaila has signed a two-year contract with the Timber Boys on Friday after completing his medical examination.

Across two seasons at Hearts, Sumaila made 18 league matches for the Phobians, playing a part in the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League triumph.

He also won the FA Cup back-to-back with the Phobians in the process.

His experience will come to bare for Samartex who aim at finishing the 2022-23 season by maintaining their top-flight status.

Samartex begin their journey as Ghana Premier League debutantes in September with a visit to Real Tamale United.

