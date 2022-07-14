Samartex complete talks with Annor Walker to become new manager - Reports

Great Olympics head coach, Annor Walker

Great Olympics appoint Annor Walker

Black Galaxies to face Benin in CHAN qualifiers



Cape Coast Stadium to host Ghana-Benin first leg



Great Olympics head coach, Annor Walker has reportedly completed a move to become the new manager for newly -promoted Ghana Premier League, side Samartex.



Report filed by Oyerepa FM indicates that the Black Galaxies gaffer has agreed on a deal and will lead the newbies in the 2022/2023 GPL season.



Walker has served the Great Olympics for two years, transforming the 'Wonder Club' from a bottom-of-the-table team to top four contenders.

The experienced gaffer is currently training with the Black Galaxies in preparation for their upcoming 2023 Championship of African Nations match against Benin.



On Sunday, July 24, 2022, the Black Galaxies will face Benin at the Cape Coast stadium in the first leg of the Preliminary Round.



The return leg will take place a week later at the Stade de l'Amitié General Mathieu Kerekou in Cotonou.



EE/KPE