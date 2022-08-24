0
Samartex confirm signing Frederick Ansah Botchway from Hearts of Oak

Fa3IRnxWQAEcA8j Frederick Ansah Botchway

Wed, 24 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Premier League newcomers Samartex have confirmed they have signed midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway from Hearts of Oak.

According to Samartex, Botchway has signed a two-year contract and has been registered for the upcoming season.

“We are extremely pleased to announce Super-colossal talent, Frederick Ansah Botchway from Hearts of Oak,” the club announced.

“The fab midfielder will stay with us for a period of two years to influence our progress positively.”

