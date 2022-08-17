0
Samartex set to announce their 6th signing

IMG 20210617 053418 Richard Baidoo Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Baidoo

Wed, 17 Aug 2022

Newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side, Samartex FC are set to announce Richard Baidoo as their sixth signing in the off-season transfer window.

According to reports, the goalkeeper has completed the deal and an official announcement is imminent.

Baidoo, who lacked game time at Hearts of Oak last season has departed his boyhood club on a permanent transfer.

He was promoted to the first team in 2018 before being sent on loan to Karela United during the 2020/2021 season. He re-joined Hearts after his successful loan spell but could not outwit Richard Attah and Richmond Ayi for the first spot last season.

Richard Baidoo becomes Samartex's sixth signing after Ebenezer Aquah, Abass Ganiu, Larry Sumaila, Gabriel Boanh, and Emmanuel Keyekeh.

