Samed Abdul Salis declares readiness for 2022/23 French Ligue 1 campaign

Abdul Samed FY8Lg3PWIAkOkc5.jfif Lens midfielder, Samed Abdul Salis

Sun, 31 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana and Lens midfielder Samed Abdul Salis has expressed his readiness for the upcoming French Ligue 1 season.

The French top-flight will begin next weekend, with Lens expected to take on Brest in their season opener. Lens will play host to Brest on August 7.

Ahead of the new campaign, the Ghanaian midfielder has declared his readiness after featuring in the side's last preseason game.

On Saturday, Lens played a pulsating goalless draw against English Premier League side West United.

“Last match of the preparation, ready for the championship now” he tweeted.

Samed Abdul Salis joined Lens this summer from Clermont Foot and is expected to play a huge role for the club in the 2022/23 season.

