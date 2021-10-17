Samed Salis reacts after Clermont Foot shocked French champions Lille

Abdul Samed Salis

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Samed Salis is delighted after Clermont Foot returned to winning ways with an important victory over French champions Lille on Saturday.

The 21-year-old lasted the entire duration as Vital N'Simba's 32nd-minute goal separated the two sides at the Stade Gabriel Montpied.



This is Clermont Foot's first win since the 2-0 victory over Troyes on matchday two of the Ligue 1.



Salis wrote in Twitter: "Plus 3 points. Alhamdulilah."

The Ghanaian youngster has been in top form for the French outfit, playing nine games in the top flight.



The win sends Clermont Foot to 11th on the table as they hope to maintain their Ligue 1 status.



